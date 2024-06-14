GABORONE, Botswana – June 14, 2024 – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Botswana has eased slightly to 3.0% year-over-year for May 2024, reflecting a continuing trend of economic stabilization. This latest figure, released today, represents a marginal decrease from April’s year-over-year CPI of 3.1%.The modest decline suggests that inflationary pressures within the country are beginning to stabilize, offering a promising sign for both consumers and policymakers. The CPI measures changes in the price level of a basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households, serving as a key indicator of inflation.The steady drop from 3.1% in April to 3.0% in May indicates a gradual improvement in market conditions, aligning with the government’s objectives to maintain inflation within manageable levels. As Botswana navigates through its economic reforms and strategies, these figures will be crucial for adjusting fiscal and monetary policies to sustain the positive trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com