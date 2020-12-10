What is the outlook for GBP/CHF? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research likes long GBP/CHF exposure around current levels targeting a move towards 1.2680. “Our central case remains that a ‘bare-bones’ free trade agreement (FTA) will be reached between the UK and the EU before the end of the Brexit transition period […] The post BP: Still Expecting A Brexit Deal; GBP/CHF A Buy Here For A Move Towards 1.2680 – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.
