British Petroleum (BP) has unveiled a new electric vehicle charging site at its American headquarters in Houston, Texas. The inaugural ceremony for this space, termed the Gigahub, is scheduled for March 20, 2024. The BP pulse station at this location is the first of its kind under the BP pulse brand operating in the US, and it opens its doors to the public from April 2 onwards. The Gigahub will house 24 high-speed EV charging points.BP Pulse represents the branch of BP that specializes in electric vehicle charging. Having established a network of 29,000 EV charging points worldwide, BP aims to more than triple this number to overreach an ambitious target of 100,000 charging points around the globe by the year 2030.