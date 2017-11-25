BRASKEM: Company Will Pay 2017 Dividend, Says Vice President

Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem should pay dividends related to its 2017’s performance, as the accumulated profit for the year overcomes R$ 3 billion (US$ 921.35 million), said the vice president of Finance and Investor Relations, Pedro de Freitas.

“Based on the company’s results in the first nine months of the year, the company must pay back dividends,” Freitas said at a meeting of Brazilian Association of Capital Market Analysts and Professionals.

The company did not pay dividends for the year 2016 because it had to pay a fine relating to allegations of graft payment.

