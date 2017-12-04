BRAZIL: 71% Of Brazilians Disapprove Temer Administration, Says Poll

Seven out of ten Brazilian disapprove Michel Temer’s administration, according to a Datafolha poll. While 71% of the respondents consider Temer’s rule as “bad” or “very bad,” 23% view it as “regular,” and 5% as “good.” One percent did not know how to respond.

When compared to the former President Dilma Rousseff, 62% of the respondents consider Temer worse, 23% think they are the same, and only 13% find Temer better than Dilma.

Among those interviewed, 60% believe that inflation will increase in the coming months, 24% think that it will stay as it is and 11% expect that it will decrease. Regarding unemployment, 50% believe that the jobless rate will increase, 26% think that it will remain at the current level, and 21% expect it to fall.

Compared to a previous survey, carried out in September, the Brazilian opinion on Temer administration varied within the margin of error, of 2 percentage points higher or below.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com