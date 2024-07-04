Brazil’s auto sales showed an impressive recovery in June 2024, turning around from a significant decline in the previous month. According to recent data updated on July 4, 2024, the current indicator for auto sales surged to 10.3%, a marked improvement from May 2024’s dismal -12.0%.The positive figures reflect a Month-over-Month comparison, highlighting a significant shift in consumer behavior and market conditions. In May, the sector faced a downturn with a 12.0% decline compared to April, but June turned the tide with a staggering gain, buoying the automotive industry.The turnaround suggests a potential resurgence for the Brazilian economy and its automotive sector, indicating improved consumer confidence and possibly effective policy measures to stimulate the market. Analysts will now be keenly watching if this growth trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com