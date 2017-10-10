BRAZIL: Center-south Sugarcane Crush Is 1.91% Down From Last Year

Brazil’s center-south sugarcane crush for the 2017-18 harvest was 1.91% down from April to October 1 compared to the same period a year ago, totaling 467.171 million tons, said the Union of Sugarcane Industry (Unica).

Total ethanol production reached 19.967 billion liters, down 2.75% from a year before, with 8.375 billion liters in anhydrous ethanol (+1.43%) and 11.042 billion liters of hydrous ethanol (-5.70%).

Meanwhile, sugar production rose by 4.85%, totaling 29.235 million tons.

Regarding production mix, 51.77% of the raw material obtained was used for ethanol production, while the remaining 48.23% went to sugar production.

Year-to-date, Total Recoverable Sugar (TRS) reached 136.18 kilograms per ton of sugarcane, 2.57% higher than in the same period of the 2016/2017 cycle when TRS was at 132.77 kilos per ton.

