Brazil Consumer Confidence At 5-month High

Brazil’s consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in October to its highest level since May, figures from the FGV IBRE showed Wednesday.
The consumer confidence indicator climbed to 83.7 from 82.3 in September, the think tank said.
The reading was the highest since May, when the score was 84.2.
