BRAZIL: Economists Raise 2017 Inflation Forecast To 3.00% From 2.98%

The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in 2017 was raised for the second consecutive week, to 3.00% from 2.98% seven days ago, according to economists surveyed by the central bank.
For 2018, the median forecast was kept unchanged at 4.02%, after six weekly decreases in a row. For the next 12 months, estimates for the annual inflation were cut to 4.00% from 4.01% after two weekly increases.
Brazil annual inflation is currently at the bottom of the central bank’s target range, between 2.5% and 6.5% per year. The most recent data shows that in September the annual inflation accelerated to 2.54%, from 2.46% in August.
