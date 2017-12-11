BRAZIL: Economists Trim 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.91%

The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in the next 12 months fell for the fourth week, to 3.91% from 3.96% a week before and 4.04% four weeks ago, according to economists surveyed by the central bank.

For 2017, the median inflation estimate was cut to 2.88%, the third consecutive decline, from 3.03% in the previous week. The 2018 forecast remained stable at 4.02% for the second week in a row.

Brazil’s annual inflation is currently at the bottom of the central bank’s target, which ranges from 2.5% to 6.5% per year. The most recent data showed that in November the annual inflation accelerated to 2.50% from 2.70% in October.

