BRAZIL: Economists Trim 12-month Inflation Forecast To 3.96%

The median forecast for Brazil’s consumer price inflation in the next 12 months decreased for the third consecutive week, to 3.96% from 3.98% a week before and 4.01% four weeks ago, according to economists surveyed by the central bank.

For 2017, the median inflation estimate was cut for the second week to 3.03%, from 3.06% in the previous week, while for 2018 the forecast remained stable at 4.02%.

Brazil annual inflation is currently at the bottom of the central bank’s target, which ranges from 2.5% to 6.5% per year. The most recent data showed that in October the annual inflation accelerated to 2.70%, from 2.54% in September.

The Brazilian statistics office will release inflation data for November on Friday.

