Brazil Factory PMI At 5-month High

Brazil’s manufacturing activity reached its highest level in five months in October, thanks to sustained growth in output and demand that led to more hiring, survey data from Markit Economics showed Wednesday.

The IHS Markit Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.2 from 50.9 in September.

Manufacturing jobs increased for the first time in over two-and-a-half years, mainly due to new projects in the pipeline, the survey said.

Both input and output prices climbed further and business expectations fell to a 19-month low, the report added.

