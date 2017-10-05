BRAZIL: Federal Police Arrest Brazilian Olympic Committee Chairman

The Brazilian federal police arrested the chairman of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), Carlos Arthur Nuzman, in the framework of Operation Unfair Play – Second Half, which investigates the alleged purchase of votes in the process in which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chosen the city of Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 Olympics. Leonardo Gryner, a former COB director an close aide to Nusman, was also arrested.

The arrests were ruled because of an attempted concealment of assets in the last month after police had executed a search warrant at Nuzman’s home in the first phase of the operation. Both will be indicted for corruption, money laundering, and criminal association.

In the scheme investigated, there would be the participation of former Rio de Janeiro’s governor S?rgio Cabral. The money would have come from the businessman Arthur Cesar Soares de Menezes Filho, known as King Arthur, who also had an arrest warrant issued, but is on the run from local authorities.

