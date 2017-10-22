BRAZIL: Government To Send Congress Changes To The 2018 Budget Bill

The Brazilian government will send to Congress the changes to the 2018 budget bill by the end of next week, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said Thursday after a meeting with the Senate’s speaker Eun?cio Oliveira.

“The speaker asked about the deadline for sending the complementary piece of the budget, and I said we are preparing everything to send it by the end of next week,” said the minister.

According to him, the bill would be sent promptly so that the Congress’ Joint Budget Commission meets “the necessary deadlines for the approval of the reports and the whole procedure.”

The changes to the budget bill are needed since the government has increased the fiscal target for the next year. The previous forecast was a primary deficit of R$ 129 billion. In August, the deficit forecast was increased to R$ 159 billion.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com