Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: House Committee To Vote On Corruption Charge Against Temer

BRAZIL: House Committee To Vote On Corruption Charge Against Temer

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

A Brazilian House of Representatives committee started on Tuesday the procedures to decide, for the second time this year, if President Michel Temer should go on trial for corruption.

Public prosecutors presented the first corruption charge against the Brazilian President at the end of June, based on an audio recording of an informal late-night meeting between Temer and JBS’s owner Joesley Batista that went public in May.

During the conversation, the president points a former aide, Rodrigo Rocha Loures, who would help Batista to interfere in a legal dispute between JBS and Petrobras.

The businessman later made a deal with Loures to pay a R$ 500,000 (US$ 150,000) weekly graft payment in exchange for the illegal help, and prosecutors believed that Temer would be the final recipient of the money.

Other evidence presented against Temer at that time included a video of the moment when Loures receives the graft payment from a JBS employee, after discussing the terms of the deal.

Prosecutors sent the charges to the House of Representatives in accord with the Brazilian Constitution, which requires authorization from the lower house of Congress to any presidential trial.

That charge was first reviewed by a House committee in July, and the congressman in charge of guiding the vote on the matter said that lawmakers should allow Temer to be accused and trialed. The president’s allies, nevertheless, replaced 17 of the 66 members of the committee and managed to change that guidance.

When the charge reached the House floor, 492 representatives voted on the complaint, and while most of them (263) were in favor of prosecuting Temer, 227 voted for shielding the president – or 55 more than the 172 needed.

The government and investors were already expecting the House to protect Temer from a trial, but the representative’s votes showed that some coalition parties were divided on the topic. PSDB, which belongs to the government coalition in spite of waning support for Michel Temer from party members, had 22 votes in favor of blocking the charges against the president, and 21 votes to prosecute him.

The second charge against Temer went public last month, when public prosecutors accused him of leading a criminal group that received at least R$ 587 million (US$ 187 million) in graft payments.

The complaint says that Temer and other members of his political party (PMDB), including current members of his cabinet, used public companies and agencies to commit crimes in exchange for money.

Prosecutors also say that Temer and other PMDB politicians engineered a plan to oust Dilma Rousseff from the Presidency last year because of a perceived lack of effort from her government to stop investigations about corruption schemes.

Investors believe that the House of Representatives will shield Temer again from a trial in the Supreme Court, partly because the guidance vote in the first House committee in charge of analyzing the corruption charge favors the president.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.