BRAZIL: House Speaker Sees Hurdles To Pension Reform Vote On December 19

The Brazilian House of Representatives could vote on the pension reform bill on December 19, but the legislation would lack the required support to move on to the Senate, said House Speaker Rodrigo Maia.

“Today, President Michel Temer said he would gather the leaders to gauge votes one-by-one. He will try to identify the biggest problems to secure enough votes to pass the bill on next Tuesday,” Maia said while leaving an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of S?o Paulo (Fiesp).

“As of today, looking to next Tuesday, it is not an easy task” to vote on the bill, he warned before saying that a pension reform vote would only occur when there are enough votes.

