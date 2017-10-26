Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls After House Vote On Temer, Rate Cut And Balances

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls After House Vote On Temer, Rate Cut And Balances

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, fell 1.01% to 75,896.35 points Thursday, while investors evaluate the consequences of the score of the vote in the House of Representatives in which the President Michel Temer was shielded from prosecution.

Also weighing was speculation on the interest rate cut pace in 2018 by the Brazilian central bank and corporate results such as Vale’s, which came below analysts expectations.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s House of Representatives once again shielded the President Michel Temer and two of his ministers from being prosecuted on corruption allegations in a 251-233 vote. As a consequence, Temer and the ministers Eliseu Padilha and Moreira Franco only could be prosecuted for the alleged crimes in 2019, after their terms are over.

Despite winning the vote, Temer amassed 12 fewer votes than in the vote in which he was shielded by his allies for the first time. The score was closely watched by market players. According to analysts, the vote score suggests that Temer will face more hurdles to advance with the pension reform in the Congress.

For Alvaro Bandeira, the chief economist at Home Broker Modalmais, the government is expected to promote a pension reform at least with some points considered important by the market, such as raising the minimum age for retirement.

Also, although central bank’s decision came as expected, with a cut of 0.75 percentage point (pp) in its benchmark interest rate, some analysts noted that the monetary authority’s statement raised doubts about the continuity of rate cuts in 2018.

For Bandeira, Vale’s losses (-2.53%) also had great weight on the Ibovespa.

“Despite having had a very good balance sheet, the market expected a better result from Vale,” said the economist.

Other companies that also released results today fell, such as Ambev (-0.80%) and Santander (-3.40%).

For Friday, new corporate balance sheets may affect the Ibovespa, such as those of CCR, Est?cio, Suzano, Usiminas, Embraer, among others. Also, investors will keep an eye on the pension reform negotiations in Congress.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed up 1.2%, at R$ 3,286, returning to the highest level against the Brazilian real since July. The greenback rose due to the tight score in the House vote that shielded Temer from prosecution and the maintenance of the purchase of assets by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.