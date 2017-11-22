Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls Slightly, Reacting To Fed And Pension Reform News

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Falls Slightly, Reacting To Fed And Pension Reform News

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock market index in Brazil, fell 0.1% to 74,518.79 points Wednesday, cutting losses in the late afternoon as investors awaited the official announcement of changes to the pension reform bill. They also reacted to the Federal Reserve meeting minutes, in which the monetary authority’s board members showed some concern with the weak inflation.

During the afternoon, the Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that the revised version of the pension reform bill should save around R$ 480 billion in public expenditures in the next decade – or 60% of the R$ 800 billion cut expected in the original version of the legislation. However, investors were not disappointed as they already expected the new draft to be a “micro-reform.”

“The market has already established the idea that there will be a mini-reform,” said Leonardo Ramos, a partner at DNAinvest. For him, there is “cautious optimism” with the handling of the draft, since the bill is still expected to be voted by the end of the year in the House of Representatives.

Investors, however, became worried throughout the day over conflicting rumors about changes to president Michel Temer’s cabinet.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed down for the fourth trading session in a row, (-0.52%) at R$ 3.235, in a scenario of greater risk appetite abroad and optimism regarding the approval of the pension reform bill in Brazil. That was the lowest greenback’s closing level in almost a month since on October 23 it had closed at R$ 3.232.

On Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday that will close the U.S. markets is expected to affect the volume of operations in the Brazilian market adversely.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.