Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / BRAZIL: Ibovespa Rises After Government Releases R$7 Bn For Ministries

BRAZIL: Ibovespa Rises After Government Releases R$7 Bn For Ministries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 7 mins ago

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, rose 1.27%, closing at 73,437.27 points Friday after the Brazilian government increased by R$ 7.515 billion the release of budget resources for ministries.

The move is seen as a move by President Michel Temer to bargain the pension reform bill approval with allied parties. The Ibovespa gained 1.76% in the week.

“It’s clear that the government is releasing the money to get a vote. It’s a quid pro quo. Because if you enter the new year, you do not approve anything. The government has to do it now,” said Jos? Costa, an economist at Codepe Corretora.

According to DNAinvest partner Alfredo Sequeira, the commodities rise abroad helped push the index up. “Oil has risen more than 2%, which has helped Petrobras to recover, and on Tuesday stock options will expire, which has helped to buy some stocks,” said Sequeira.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed down for the second straight day (-0.48%), quoted at R$ 3.264. The greenback accelerated the low in the afternoon with an increase in oil prices and expectations regarding the approval of the pension reform bill by the Brazilian Congress.

“Today, everything has helped: commodities have been pulling out there, and there is greater hope for pension reform,” said Treviso Corretora exchange manager Reginaldo Galhardo.

For the next week, Costa indicates that it is possible that the upward trend may continue in the index since the market already works with the certainty that at least part of the pension reform will be approved in Congress. Sequeira points out to a possible fall after the expiration of stock options. The Ibovespa will reopen only on next Tuesday, due to a local holiday on Monday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.