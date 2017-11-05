Breaking News
BRAZIL: Ibovespa Rises On Volatile Session, Fearing U.S. Interest Rate Hike

Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, rose 0.12% Friday, closing at 73,915.43 points amid high volatility on a session marked by economic data in the United States – which reinforced fears that the interest rate in that country could still rise this year and trigger the selling of emerging countries currencies. In the week, the Ibovespa fell 2.71%.

The Ibovespa fluctuated between +0.58% (74,254.03 points) and -0.99% (73,094.65 points).

In the U.S., data on services and orders to the industry came higher than expected, which overshadowed news on Jerome Powell’s appointment to be the next Federal Reserve Bank chairman. Powell is well regarded by the market and considered dovish, or less prone to interest rate hikes.

“The probability of the U.S. interest rate going up in December has reached 100% today, and there are doubts as until when this rate will go up.The market anticipated and has already begun to price this movement,” said Jos? Costa, an economist at Codepe Corretora.

For him, however, the move was exaggerated, which may have been perceived by investors throughout the day, helping the Ibovespa to close near to stability. It also contributed to the positive closing the appreciation of shares such as Vale (+2.13%) and Ita? Unibanco (+1.59%).

In Brazil, the political landscape has also returned to demand cautious. A “Piau?” magazine report said that the Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles revealed that the meetings of the board of J&F, of which he was a part, were false, since the council never met.

The proximity to the holding company of the Batista family brings vulnerability to Meirelles’ possible candidacy for the presidency in 2018, with assessments that could also disrupt negotiations for the approval of a pension reform.

The Lerosa Investimentos team predicts that next week can continue to be
hectic, with a recovery of local assets depending on positive related to the
fiscal scenario and the pension reform. “The reform is already set for next
year, at best, which could mean another downgrade by risk agencies,” Lerosa
warned in a report.

The locally traded U.S. dollar ended up 1.28%, at R $ 3.308, the highest closing level since July 4 (R$ 3,31). The greenback rose against the Brazilian real tracking the strong movement in the sale of currencies from emerging countries after data above than expected in the United States. News about the Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles also contributed to add stress on the market.

