BRAZIL: Industrial Output Decreases In August After Four Months Rising

Brazilian industrial production decreased 0.8% in August compared to July, after increasing for four months in a row, according to the national statistics office. Analysts expected a 0.08% decrease.

On a monthly basis, eight out of the 24 activities surveyed showed a decrease in output, with food products posting the worst results, falling 5.5% in August after rising for three months in a row.

Other activities stood out in the retreat, such as machinery and equipment (-3.8%) quarrying (-1.1%).

At the opposite end, among the 16 activities posting gains, tobacco products stood out (+15.2%), while motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (+ 6.2%), and perfumery, soaps, cleaning and personal hygiene products (+ 5.5%) also rose.

Meanwhile, the production of durable consumer goods increased by 4.1 % in August, as well as the manufacture of capital goods, which rose for the fifth consecutive month (+0.5%). Intermediate consumer goods, in turn, fell by 1%, interrupting a four consecutive monthly advances strike, while the production of semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods dropped by 0.6% in August, after rising in July.

On an annual comparison, Brazilian industrial output increased by 4 in August – also below market estimates of a 4.5% rise. From January to August, the industrial production was 1.5% higher than in the same period a year earlier. However, Brazilian industrial output fell by 0.1% in 12 months.

In the year-on-year comparison, 20 out of the 26 sectors surveyed showed positive results in production, with the output in motor vehicles, trailers and bodies, and computer equipment, electronic and optical products rising 28.2% and 22.1%, respectively.

Transportation equipment (-14.3%) had one of the worst production performance, alongside electrical machinery and apparatus (-5.8%) and pharmaceuticals and pharma-chemical products (-5.8%).

Meanwhile, capital goods production (+9.1%) and intermediate goods (+2%) rose for the fourth consecutive month increased by 3.5%. The production of durable consumer goods posted its tenth straight advance, by 18.5%.

