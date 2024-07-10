Consumer price inflation in Brazil rose for the second consecutive month in June, reaching its highest level in four months, according to recent data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a year-over-year increase of 4.23%. This was a faster rate compared to the 3.93% rise recorded in May and was slightly below economists’ prediction of a 4.35% increase.Despite this rise, inflation remained above the central bank’s target range of 3.0%.The annual price increase for food and beverages accelerated to 4.71% in June, up from 3.56% in May, while transport costs also grew at a quicker rate of 4.56%.On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.24% in June, following a 0.46% increase in May. The anticipated rise was 0.32%.The declaration highlighted that the moderation in monthly inflation was primarily due to a slower rise in food and beverage prices.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com