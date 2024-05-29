Brazil’s unemployment rate saw a decline in the three months ending in April, according to data released on Wednesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).The jobless rate fell to 7.5 percent during the February-April period, down from 7.6 percent in the November-January period. This marks the lowest unemployment rate for a quarter ending in April since 2014, when it stood at 7.2 percent.Comparatively, the unemployment rate was 8.5 percent during the same period last year.The number of unemployed individuals was recorded at 8.2 million, showing little change from the previous three-month period. However, this figure represents a 9.7 percent decrease, or 882,000 fewer unemployed people, compared to the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com