BRAZIL: Petrobras Privatization May Occur In The Future, Minister Says

The Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy, Fernando Coelho Filho, affirmed Monday that the government could privatize the state-owned oil company Petrobras, as has been done in the electric sector, with Eletrobras.

“I think this is going to happen, it’s a way, but we can not move ahead all the agendas at the same time,” said the minister during an interview in Roda Viva television show.

According to him, the prioritization of Eletrobras was due to the “economic situation of the company, which came to have a debt twice as big as cash generation when we took over,” he said.

