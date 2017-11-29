BRAZIL: Primary Surplus In October Decreases 87.9% From A Year Before

The Brazilian government had a primary surplus of R$ 4.758 billion (US$ 1.48 billion) in October, after posting a R$ 21.259 billion deficit in September, said the country’s central bank. It was the third monthly surplus recorded this year. The last one was in April (R$ 12 billion).

October’s primary result was 87.9% lower than the R$ 39.589 billion surplus recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Year-to-date, Brazil has a primary deficit of R$ 77.352 billion, equivalent to 1.43% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 68.5% higher than the R$ 45.912 billion (0.89% of GDP) negative result from the same period of 2016.

In 12 months through October, the primary deficit amounted to R$ 187,230 billion, or 2.88% of GDP.

The net debt of the public sector totaled R$ 3.299 trillion at the end of October, or 50.7% of the GDP, down 0.1 percentage point (pp) from September.

