For the first time in four months, Brazil's producer prices surged in February, as revealed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on Tuesday. The producer price index saw an uptick of 0.06 percent on a monthly basis in February, overturning a preceding 0.24 percent slump in January.A closer look at the primary economic sectors revealed that the prices in the durable consumer goods sector saw a rise of 0.21 percent. On the other hand, prices in the capital goods sector experienced a significant decline of 1.05 percent.On an annual basis, February's producer prices witnessed a decrease of 5.16 percent, in comparison to the 5.46 percent decline a month prior.