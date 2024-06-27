Brazil’s producer prices climbed for the fourth consecutive month in May, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on Thursday.The producer price index increased by 0.45 percent month-over-month in May, compared to a 0.67 percent rise in the prior month.In major economic categories, consumer goods prices surged by 1.50 percent, while prices in the intermediate goods sector decreased by 0.20 percent.On an annual basis, producer prices rose by 0.17 percent in May, reversing a 3.15 percent decline observed the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com