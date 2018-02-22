BRAZIL: Rio De Janeiro Intervention Has No Electoral Objective, Government Says

Alexandre Parola, spokesman for the Brazilian Presidency, denied that Michel Temer’s decision to intervene in in the security of Rio de Janeiro state had an electoral motivation. According to Parola, the only reason for the intervention was to meet the needs of the population.

“The President of the Republic reiterates that any and all government decisions are exclusively driven by the real need of finding solutions to the problems of the Brazilian people,” he said.

Temer’s marketer, Elsinho Mouco, told the O Globo newspaper on Wednesday that federal intervention was a trick to increase Temer’s popularity and thereby leverage his candidacy for the 2018 elections.

After the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, Temer has stated that he would only serve the remainder of the term and there was no possibility of running for a new term in this year’s elections.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com