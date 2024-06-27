SAO PAULO – Brazil’s net payroll job creation saw a considerable slowdown in May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 27, 2024. The number of net payroll jobs created dropped to 131,810, a stark decline from the 240,030 jobs reported in April.The CAGED (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) report highlights that while Brazil’s labor market continued to grow, the pace of job creation has decelerated significantly. The April indicator, which reflected stronger job creation momentum, appears to have been an anomaly in an otherwise cooling trend for employment growth.Economists and policymakers are closely monitoring these figures, as they can provide critical insights into the broader health of Brazil’s economy. The substantial reduction in job creation may prompt discussions on potential policy interventions to invigorate job growth and sustain economic momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com