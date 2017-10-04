BRAZIL: Senate Approves End Of Party Coalitions From 2020

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis

The Brazilian Senate approved the end of partisan coalitions in proportional elections for parliamentarians from 2020. The bill passed Wednesday also establishes performance clauses for political parties to have access to public funding and free radio and television time from next year’s elections.

The measure passed with 62 votes in the first round and 58 in the second. According to the Brazilian Senate official news agency, there were no opposing votes or abstentions.

The so-called “window,” which allows candidates to change parties six months before the election, remains valid. The extinction of this “window” was rejected by the lower House last week.

The performance clause would have gradual requirements by 2030 to restrict party access to public funding and free radio and television time.

Only the parties with at least 1.5% of the valid votes in at least one-third of the 27 federation units and 1% in each of them in the 2018 election for the House of Representatives would have access to both. If this parameter cannot be met, the party may have access also if it has elected at least nine federal representatives, distributed in a minimum of nine units of the federation.

In 2022, 2% of the valid votes in one-third of the units of the federation with 1% in each state or 11 representatives will be required. In 2027: 2.5% of valid votes with 1.5% in each state or at least 13 elected representatives. In 2030: 3% of valid votes in a third of states and 2% of the valid votes in each federative unit or 15 elected representatives.

