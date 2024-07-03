Brazil’s robust service sector continued to expand, underpinned by strong demand, although the pace of growth moderated slightly, according to survey results released by S&P Global on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index fell to 54.8 in June, down from 55.3 in May. Nevertheless, any figure above 50 signifies expansion.Sales growth persisted for the ninth consecutive month in June and remained above the long-term average, albeit at a reduced rate compared to May.Brazilian service providers experienced significant price pressures in June, driven by currency depreciation, crop failures, and the aftermath of flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.The overall input price inflation rate surged to an eight-month high, driven by rising costs for energy, food, fuel, insurance, labor, and water. Consequently, selling price inflation also accelerated.In response to rising new orders, firms increased their workforce in June. However, job creation was at its slowest rate in four months, hampered by cost considerations.Looking forward, companies remain optimistic about business activity over the next twelve months, anticipating new projects, partnerships, and rebuilding efforts in Rio Grande do Sul.In contrast, Brazil’s industrial production declined by 0.9 percent in May compared to a 0.8 percent decrease in April, according to preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE.The most significant negative impacts on the industrial sector were attributable to the motor vehicles, trailers, and bodies segments, as reported by the IBGE.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com