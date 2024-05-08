In May 2024, the Brazil Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) recorded a decrease, falling to 51.69 from the previous month’s figure of 53.31, according to data updated on 08 May 2024. This drop indicates a decline in consumer sentiment in Brazil during the period. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI is a key economic indicator that reflects the perceptions of consumers regarding the current economic situation, household finances, job security, and spending intentions. The latest data suggests a shift in consumer confidence, which can have implications for the economic outlook and consumer behavior in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com