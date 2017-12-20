BRAZIL: Total Debt In Securities Up 1.60% In November To R$ 3.493 Trillion

Brazil’s total public debt in securities increased 1.60% in November compared to October, reaching R$ 3.493 trillion (US$ 1.06 trillion), within the range stipulated in the Annual Financing Plan (PAF), between R$ 3.450 trillion and R$ 3,650 trillion, according to data from the National Treasury.

In November, the domestic debt in securities increased by 1.83% compared to the previous month, to R$ 3.371 trillion, corresponding to 96.52% of total stock. External debt in securities fell to 4.48% to R $ 121.4 billion.

