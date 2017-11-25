BRAZIL: TV Show Host Has Best Image As Presidential Candidate Among Voters

An opinion poll on the personal image of the potential presidential candidates in Brazil’s 2018 election revealed a significant improvement of TV host Luciano Huck. According to the Ipsos-Estad?o survey, public approval of the host’s name reached 60%, from 43% before, while disapproval fell to 32%, from 40%.

Former Brazilian president Luiz In?cio Lula da Silva’s approval rate stands at 43% of the respondents, while the disapproval rate is at 56%. The former Brazilian Federal Supreme Court chairman Joaquim Barbosa comes next, with a 42% approval rate (41% disapproval).

Traditional politicians, such as Marina Silva, have a 35% of approval and 56% of disapproval 24% of the respondents, and disapproved by 67% – tied with the far-right House representative Jair Bolsonaro (PSC), who has a positive image with 24% of the electorate, but a 60% rejection rate.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is approved by 21% and disapproved by 63%, the same rejection rate of the S?o Paulo mayor, Jo?o D?ria (PSDB), whose approval rate is at 19%. Finally, the current Minister of Finance, Henrique Meirelles, is approved by only 7% and rejected by 70%.

