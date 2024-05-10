The latest data on Brazil’s IPCA Inflation Index SA has just been released for April 2024, showing a slight increase compared to the previous month. In March 2024, the indicator stood at 0.10%, but it climbed to 0.33% in April 2024. This month-over-month comparison indicates a shift in inflationary pressures within the Brazilian economy.Investors and analysts are paying close attention to these inflation figures as they provide insights into the country’s economic health and potential monetary policy adjustments. The data was updated on 10th May 2024, offering a timely snapshot of the inflationary trends in Brazil. As the global economy continues to navigate uncertainties, tracking inflation indicators like the IPCA Inflation Index SA becomes crucial for making informed financial decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com