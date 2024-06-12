In a significant turnaround, Brazil’s service sector leaped to a 5.6% growth rate in April 2024, according to updated data released on June 12, 2024. This surge comes after a concerning -2.3% decline recorded in March 2024, illustrating a stark recovery and positive shift for the country’s economy.The current 5.6% growth rate is a year-over-year comparison, evaluating April 2024 against the same month in the previous year. Meanwhile, the -2.3% drop for March 2024 had also been compared to figures from March 2023, highlighting a sharp contrast within a short period.The rebound in April suggests renewed momentum and potential resilience within Brazil’s service sector, providing a silver lining for economic analysts and stakeholders. As the country navigates through various economic challenges, this renewed growth is likely to bolster confidence in Brazil’s broader economic landscape moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com