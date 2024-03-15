In a positive development for the Brazilian economy, the service sector in Brazil experienced a significant uptick in growth during January 2024. According to latest data, the sector’s indicator rose from 0.3% in December 2023 to 0.7% in January 2024, indicating a robust 0.4% increase.This growth marks a promising start to the new year, showcasing the resilience and vitality of Brazil’s service industry. The updated figures, released on 15th March 2024, highlight the momentum and positive trajectory of the sector on a month-over-month basis.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as the service sector plays a crucial role in Brazil’s overall economic landscape. With this surge in growth, the sector is poised to make a significant contribution to the country’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com