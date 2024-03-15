In a positive turn of events for Brazil, the service sector showed strong growth in January 2024, registering a significant 4.5% increase. This marks a notable improvement from the previous month of December 2023 when the indicator had dropped by -2%. The data, updated on 15th March 2024, reflects a promising trend in the Brazilian service industry, indicating a robust start to the year.The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the resilience and recovery of the sector, showcasing a remarkable turnaround from the challenges faced in the preceding months. With this newfound momentum, Brazil’s service sector is poised for further expansion and economic stability, offering optimism for the country’s overall financial outlook. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments as Brazil navigates its economic recovery path.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com