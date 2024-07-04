In a significant turnaround, Brazil’s auto production surged by 26.6% in June 2024, a substantial recovery following a sharp decline of -24.9% in May 2024. The data, updated on July 4, 2024, marks a notable month-over-month improvement for the industry.The automotive sector in Brazil experienced a challenging setback in May, with production plummeting by nearly a quarter compared to the previous month. However, June presented a starkly different picture as manufacturers ramped up production levels, reversing the downward trend noted earlier.Economic analysts attribute this substantial bounce-back to several factors, including increased demand, improved supply chain logistics, and strategic adjustments made by manufacturers to cope with market volatility. The latest figures provide a much-needed boost to Brazil’s automotive industry, signaling a positive outlook for the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com