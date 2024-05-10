Brazil’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 showed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. The CPI reached 3.69%, down from 3.93% in March 2024. This data was updated on May 10, 2024, indicating a slowdown in the rate of inflation. The comparison is based on a Year-over-Year analysis, which tracks the change in the CPI for April 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. While inflation remains a key concern for policymakers and consumers, the latest figures suggest a moderation in price increases in Brazil.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com