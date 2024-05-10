In April 2024, Brazil’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a notable increase, reaching 0.38%, surpassing the previous month’s figure of 0.16%. The data, updated on 10 May 2024, indicates a significant shift in the country’s inflation rate, impacting various sectors of the economy. The Month-over-Month comparison reflects this upward trend, signaling potential challenges for consumers and businesses in managing their finances amidst rising prices. With the CPI on the rise, policymakers and market analysts will likely closely monitor the situation to assess its implications on Brazil’s economic stability and growth prospects in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com