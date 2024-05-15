Brazil’s economic activity faced a contraction in March 2024, as revealed by the latest IBC-Br indicator figures. The data, updated on May 15, 2024, showed that the IBC-Br indicator dropped to -0.34%, signaling an economic slowdown.In comparison, February’s IBC-Br figure was at a positive 0.40%, highlighting a notable shift in the economic trajectory within just one month. The decrease in the IBC-Br index, often regarded as a leading indicator for GDP performance, suggests potential challenges for Brazil’s economic stability and growth in the near future.Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, taking into account various contributing factors and potential implications for policy adjustments. The sudden decline raises concerns about underlying economic conditions and may prompt discussions on strategic measures to alleviate the downturn.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com