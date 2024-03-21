In the latest economic update, Brazil’s foreign exchange flows have shifted to a deficit of -0.298 billion. This marks a significant change from the previous indicator, which had reached 2.747 billion. The data was last updated on March 21, 2024, revealing a shift in the country’s exchange balance. The fluctuation in foreign exchange flows can impact Brazil’s economy and potentially influence its currency’s value in the global market. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential implications on Brazil’s financial stability and trade competitiveness.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com