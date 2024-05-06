In March 2024, Brazil’s gross debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 75.7%, up from 75.5% in the previous month. This change was reported on May 6, 2024, reflecting a marginal uptick in the country’s debt compared to its economic output. The gross debt-to-GDP ratio is a crucial indicator of a country’s financial health, with higher ratios often signaling greater economic vulnerability. Investors and policymakers closely monitor this metric to assess a nation’s ability to manage its debt obligations and sustain economic stability. The slight increase in Brazil’s ratio highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the country in managing its debt levels amidst changing economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com