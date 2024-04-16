The latest economic data from Brazil indicates a slight decrease in the IGP-10 Inflation Index for the month of April. According to the report released on April 16, 2024, the current indicator stood at -0.3%, a decrease from the previous month’s figure of -0.2% in March 2024.The IGP-10 Inflation Index is a key economic indicator in Brazil, measuring the monthly inflation rate from the 1st to the 10th day of the month. This decrease in the index suggests a slowdown in inflation during April, potentially offering some relief to consumers and businesses in the country.The month-over-month comparison reveals that the inflation rate for April saw a slight dip compared to the previous month, highlighting the ongoing efforts to manage and stabilize the country’s economy amidst global economic challenges. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor the situation closely to gauge the impact of these developments on the broader economic landscape in Brazil.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com