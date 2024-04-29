Brazil’s IGP-M inflation index showed a positive turn in April 2024, increasing to 0.31% compared to the previous month. This marks a significant improvement from the -0.47% decrease recorded in March 2024. The data was updated on 29 April 2024, highlighting a Month-over-Month comparison, indicating a rise in inflation levels in the country for the specified period. The latest figures suggest a potential shift in economic trends, impacting various sectors and consumer behaviors within Brazil. Stay tuned for further updates on Brazil’s economic developments and their implications on the global financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com