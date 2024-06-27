On June 27, 2024, Brazil updated its General Market Price Index (IGP-M) for June, revealing a slight drop to 0.81%. This marks a subtle decrease from the previous month’s figure of 0.89%, recorded in May 2024.The June data showcases a month-over-month comparison, indicating softer inflationary pressure within the country. The IGP-M serves as an essential metric for adjusting contracts and rents in Brazil, and the recent decline might provide some relief to businesses and consumers facing price hikes.While the figure still signifies inflationary trends, the ease from 0.89% to 0.81% suggests stabilization in the market, offering a glimmer of hope for the Brazilian economy. Analysts will be watching closely to see if this downward trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com