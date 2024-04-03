According to the latest data released by the IPC-Fipe Inflation Index in Brazil, the inflation rate for March 2024 has decreased to 0.26%, down from 0.46% in February 2024. The index measures the month-over-month change in consumer prices based on the comparison between the current month and the previous month.This decrease in the inflation rate indicates a slowdown in the rise of consumer prices in Brazil, which could have implications for the country’s economy. The data was updated on 03 April 2024, highlighting the most recent economic trends in the region. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring the inflation index in the coming months to assess the overall economic stability and the potential impact on monetary policy decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com