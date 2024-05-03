In April 2024, Brazil’s IPC-Fipe Inflation Index rose to 0.33%, indicating a slight increase compared to the previous month. The data, updated on 3rd May 2024, shows a steady uptrend in inflation rates in the country. In March 2024, the index had been at 0.26%, marking a modest climb in a month-over-month comparison.The IPC-Fipe Inflation Index is a key indicator for monitoring price changes in Brazil and plays a crucial role in economic policy decisions. The uptick in inflation could impact consumer purchasing power and influence future monetary policies by the central bank. Observers will be closely watching how this trend unfolds in the coming months and its potential implications on the Brazilian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com