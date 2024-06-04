Brazil’s IPC-Fipe Inflation Index experienced a notable decline in May 2024, providing a potential easing sign for the country’s inflationary pressures. The index fell to 0.09%, down from April’s 0.33%, according to data updated on June 4, 2024.This month-over-month comparison highlights a sharp deceleration in the rise of consumer prices within São Paulo, the financial hub of Brazil. The previous month’s data marked an increase to 0.33% from the month before, indicating a slowing momentum in price hikes.The latest figures suggest a favorable turn for Brazil’s economic stability, as inflation measures play a critical role in financial planning and policy-making. These reduced inflationary pressures could potentially impact decisions from both consumers and policymakers moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com